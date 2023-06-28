Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home Wednesday, police report

A man allegedly breaking into a residence was shot and killed in Fort Smith Wednesday evening, police reported.

Police were called to the 10100 block of Seven Oaks Drive in south Fort Smith where a male had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead,

Police were told he was breaking into the residence when he was shot.

All parties and witnesses "were accounted for," police reported.

The investigation continued Wednesday night. Details about the shooter or those in the home were not released.

The name of the person shot and killed on Seven Oaks Drive was not released.

It was the second time this year a reported intruder was fatally shot. A homeowner shot and killed a man in March in north Fort Smith near Grand Avenue.

