Intruder shot and killed by homeowner, Smyrna police say

Apr. 17—A Smyrna resident shot and killed an intruder at their home Sunday night, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

Around 7:24 p.m., police responded to the area of Lochlomand Lane and Highland Drive, per the department, about a half-mile south of Spring Road.

A homeowner intervened in an attempted burglary of their property by shooting an intruder, said Louis Defense, a Smyrna police spokesman.

Police on Monday declined to release further details, such as the names of the parties.

The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing, Defense said.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon, and Defense said it was too early to say whether any would.