Intruder shot at Kirkland home

Kirkland police are investigating after a man said he shot an intruder at his home.

Police were called to the home on 115th Avenue Northeast in the Juanita neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the intruder and the resident knew each other.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.

KIRO 7 video from the scene showed evidence markers on the porch and a car being towed from the driveway.

Investigators said they’re gathering more information about what unfolded.

