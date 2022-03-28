Intruder shot at Kirkland home
Kirkland police are investigating after a man said he shot an intruder at his home.
Police were called to the home on 115th Avenue Northeast in the Juanita neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the intruder and the resident knew each other.
The person who was shot was taken to the hospital.
KIRO 7 video from the scene showed evidence markers on the porch and a car being towed from the driveway.
Investigators said they’re gathering more information about what unfolded.
