Intruder shot by Secret Service near Peruvian diplomatic residence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secret Service officers shot an intruder at a home after a confrontation on Wednesday morning, the service said, on the same block as the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Washington.

None of the uniformed division officers of the Secret Service were reported injured, a spokesperson said. There was no information on the intruder's injuries or other details.

The Secret Service did not comment on whether the intrusion was connected to the diplomatic residence. Uniformed Division officers protect more than 500 foreign diplomatic missions in Washington, according to the service's website.

