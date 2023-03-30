Police converged on Scotland Park Elementary School Thursday morning after someone tried to break into the building.

Wichita Falls and WFISD Police converged at Scotland Park Elementary School Thursday morning after an intruder attempted to break in.

The school district said a caller informed them that a man tried to break a window at the rear of the campus.

The man broke through part of a double-glass window but did not succeed in gaining access to the building.

Officers from Wichita Falls Police and the WFISD Police Department responded quickly Thursday when a man tried to break into Scotland Park Elementary School during school hours,

Officers arrived within three minutes of the call and several more arrived shortly thereafter. The man was held at gunpoint in less than six minutes from the original call and was taken into custody. Custody of the man was released to the Wichita Falls ISD Police Department, and he was transferred to the Wichita County Jail.

He is identified as Freddie Lee Brown, 34. He is being held on criminal mischief charges for breaking the window.

The district said the campus "was put on a hold" and students were held in the classroom. The district said additional counselors will be on campus today for any students or staff who may need support.

This was the second police incident at or near the school in less than a year. In June 2022, a parent of a pupil at the school shot and killed a homeless man in the adjacent Scotland Park because he thought the man was frightening children.

That man, Jason Myers, is awaiting trial on murder charges.

Stay with www.timesrecordnews.com for more information on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Intruder stopped at gunpoint at Scotland Park School