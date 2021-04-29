Intruder takes showers, dons homeowner's clothes

Apr. 29—THOMASVILLE — A man staying with a friend in the 800 block of North Stevens Street was surprised to see a visitor he did not know. The visitor's activity was extremely unusual.

"This guy comes in the house and jumps in the shower," said Lt. Toby Knifer, Thomasville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division commander.

The friend called the homeowner and told him about the man, who put on the homeowner's clothes.

On the way to the residence, the homeowner saw the intruder walking along the street in the victim's clothes, made him disrobe and retrieved his clothing.

"He is standing in the middle of the street in his underwear. He called the police and said he was robbed," Knifer said.

The homeowner decided not to prosecute the intruder.