Intruder ties up 88-year-old woman with phone cord to steal her bank cards, GA cops say

A man accused of forcing his way into an 88-year-old woman’s home and tying her up after stealing her bank cars has been arrested, Georgia police say.

The woman told Brookhaven Police Department officers that she got home from Publix when a man pulled out a gun and forced his way into her home, according to a news release from the department. Once inside, the man demanded the woman hand over any money and bank cards as well as tell the intruder her PIN number. He threatened to kill the victim if she did not comply, police said.

The man also said he would come back and kill her if the cards did not work, the release says. He tied the woman up using a phone cord and an electric cable before leaving, police said.

Police say they received a 911 call about the incident around 12:15 p.m.. While they were at the victim’s home, she began receiving fraud alerts from her bank about charges in the Buckhead area.

After obtaining video footage of the man following the victim home from Publix and of the him using the victim’s cards at various stores, police were able to track his vehicle and arrest him, the release says.

The Fairburn Police Department also had an active warrant for the man related to fraud charges at the time of his arrest.

The intruder faces charges of home invasion, false imprisonment, kidnapping, stalking, exploitation of an elderly person, possessing a firearm during a felony, having a firearm as a convicted felon, obstruction of a 911 call, financial transaction fraud, identity fraud and theft using stolen mail, police said.

Brookhaven is about 10 miles north of Atlanta.

