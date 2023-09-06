Intruders burst into home and kidnap couple in front of their 5 kids, Texas cops say

Intruders broke into a Texas home and kidnapped a couple in front of their children, police say.

San Antonio police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at a house on the city’s southwest side at about 6 a.m. Sept. 6, the department said in a news release. But when officers arrived, the couple and intruders were gone.

The couple’s five children were left behind unharmed, police said. They told police that two people burst into the home and “forcefully” took their parents.

Police didn’t identify the couple, but said they are a man and woman in their late 30s.

The suspects, both men, entered the home by kicking a door open, police told KSAT.

Then they loaded the couple into a white SUV and drove away, KENS reported, citing police.

Investigators don’t know who took them or why, or where they might be.

“Detectives are currently investigating this incident as a kidnapping and the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

