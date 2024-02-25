Intruders hold family at gunpoint — at the wrong house, California cops say

Home invaders who authorities say held a family at gunpoint in an early morning raid appear to have targeted the wrong house, California sheriff’s officials said.

At least three men broke into a home in Gerber around 4 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They woke the family of seven, including children, sleeping inside, then beat, bound and held the adults at gunpoint, deputies said. They demanded money from the family.

After leaving the home, the assailants broke into a home next door and robbed the person found sleeping inside at gunpoint, deputies said.

An investigation suggests the second home was the actual target of the intruders, who entered the first home by mistake, detectives said.

Officials have not identified any suspects as of Feb. 25, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 530-736-5500 or email Repperson@tehamaso.org.

Gerber is about 125 miles north of Sacramento.

