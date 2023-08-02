Intruders kick in door, attack occupants in home invasion, Lincoln County sheriff says

A violent home invasion that happened Monday night in Lincolnton left two people with serious injuries.

One of victims, Melissa Sipe, told deputies she was at home with someone else when two people knocked on the door.

Before they could answer the door, a man carrying a crowbar and a woman with a wooden stick kicked it in.

The intruders smashed items in the home and accused the residents of stealing from their mobile home, which is next door.

A third person was waiting in a vehicle, and the three suspects fled the scene.

Sipe suffered a broken arm and had other injuries. A friend took her to a hospital.

The other victim was beaten with the crowbar and taken to the emergency room at CaroMont – Gaston.

He was treated and released.

Authorities arrested one of the three suspects.

James Adam Jones, 30, of Lincolnton, was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday on South Generals Boulevard.

He originally gave officers a false name.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony obstruction of justice, felony identity theft, and felony breaking and entering to terrorize. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

The other two suspects have been charged but not arrested.

Amanda Lenee Brooks, 25, and Kalob Ryan Pegram, 26, both of Lincolnton, were each charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize.

