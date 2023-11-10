Intruders reportedly vandalize Israeli flags, shout threats at Ohio State Hillel building

Ohio State University's Wexner Jewish Student Center reported an incident on Nov. 9, 2023, in which two people reportedly shouted anti-Semitic threats and vandalized Israeli flags.

Columbus police are investigating after a reported break-in at an off-campus Jewish student building near Ohio State University.

The OSU Hillel organization posted on its social media accounts that an incident occurred Thursday morning at the OSU Hillel Wexner Jewish Student Center building, 46 E. 16th Ave.

According to the organization's statement, two people entered the building, shouted anti-Israel statements and threats and vandalized Israeli flags in the building's lobby. The people also reportedly took photos inside.

Columbus police are investigating the incident.

OSU Hillel said the building has cameras both inside and outside the building, which captured the intruders. That video footage has been turned over to police.

The Dispatch has reached out to Columbus police for additional information about the investigation, including whether it is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

Earlier this month, City Attorney Zach Klein said he was instructing his office, which prosecutes misdemeanors, to have zero tolerance for any hate-crime related case. Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the Franklin County Prosecutor's office and a candidate to succeed Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack in 2024, expressed similar sentiments for how felony cases would be handled.

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack against Israel and the Israeli response as it affects civilians in Gaza, there has been an increase nationally in anti-Semitic rhetoric and threats.

Protests have taken place in Columbus near the Statehouse, as well as a large presence and disruptions to a recent Columbus City Council meeting. A group of protesters has a planned presence at the upcoming council meeting on Monday, with the stated goal of "shutting down City Council" while demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Intruders allegedly vandalize Israeli flags, more at OSU Hillel center