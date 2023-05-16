Intrusion at the home of national security adviser under investigation, U.S. officials say

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating an intrusion at the home of Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, two U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The official declined to provide details of the investigation or the intrusion, and the Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to The Washington Post , which first reported on the investigation, a man entered Sullivan’s home in Washington’s West End neighborhood around 3 a.m. one morning last month.

Sullivan confronted the intruder, who appeared to be intoxicated, and told him to leave, The Post reported. There was no sign of forced entry, and there was no evidence that the man knew Sullivan or had come to the home to harm him, The Post said, citing anonymous sources who were briefed on the episode.

Secret Service agents were posted outside Sullivan’s house, The Post said. But the intruder was able to enter undetected, and fled before agents were made aware of his presence.

The invasion is concerning, the Secret Service told The Post.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told The Post in a statement. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.