Intrusion's (NASDAQ:INTZ) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock swells 35% this past week

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 25% in the last quarter. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 625%. Impressive! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 78% decline over the last twelve months. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Intrusion investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Because Intrusion made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Intrusion can boast revenue growth at a rate of 0.7% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 49% per year, compound, over the period. We don't think the growth over the period is that great, but it could be that faster growth appears to some to be on the horizon. Having said that, a closer look at the numbers might surface good reasons to believe that profits will gush in the future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that Intrusion shareholders are down 78% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 49% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intrusion better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Intrusion (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.