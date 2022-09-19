As Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU)) market cap dropped by US$7.6b, insiders who sold US$22m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$22m worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stock at an average sell price of US$519 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$7.6b after price dropped by 6.0% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Intuit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Laura Fennell, for US$9.1m worth of shares, at about US$611 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$423. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Intuit insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Intuit Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Intuit. In total, insiders sold US$5.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Intuit insiders own 2.8% of the company, worth about US$3.3b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Intuit Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Intuit shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Intuit you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

