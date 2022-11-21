Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 51.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Intuit hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Intuit?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Intuit's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 3.4% decrease to the company's bottom line. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 22% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 8.9% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Intuit is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Intuit's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Intuit is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

