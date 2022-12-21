Intuit Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INTU) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 57.9x Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Intuit hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Intuit?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Intuit's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 10% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 26% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.2% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Intuit is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Intuit's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Intuit's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Intuit, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Intuit, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

