Is Intuit (INTU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, published its ‘L1 Capital International Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 11.5% was recorded by the fund in the second quarter of 2021, outperforming the benchmark by 2.1%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of L1 Capital, the fund mentioned Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and discussed its stance on the firm. Intuit Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based software company with a $152.4 billion market capitalization. INTU delivered a 46.44% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 62.48%. The stock closed at $554.02 per share on August 24, 2021.

Here is what L1 Capital has to say about Intuit Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Intuit has been part of the portfolio since inception of the Fund and was featured in the September 2020 Quarterly Report. In December 2020, Intuit completed the acquisition of Credit Karma for around $5 billion. Credit Karma is a consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., Canada and UK. Credit Karma combines technology, personal financial information and network effects to provide financial products, expertise and advice to deliver better financial outcomes to a consumer, or as the company describes it, “To unlock smart money decisions for consumers”. There is the potential for significant value creation through Credit Karma becoming part of the Intuit group of businesses. Intuit aims to leverage the power of its verified income, employment, assets and identity data from TurboTax, Mint and QuickBooks combined with Credit Karma’s credit and debt data to deliver a range of financial products and services such as automated online loan pre-approval letters. Early signs are promising, with Credit Karma delivering record quarterly revenue and 40% of new Credit Karma members coming from the TurboTax franchise. We believe Credit Karma will become the third pillar supporting Intuit’s long-term growth, alongside QuickBooks and TurboTax."

IT Support Specialist, software
IT Support Specialist, software

christina-wocintechchat-com-FVgECvTjlBQ-unsplash

Based on our calculations, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. INTU was in 66 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the previous quarter. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) delivered a 25.62% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Tower Asset on Cornerstone (CNR): “We Still Believe CNR has a High Expected Forward Rate of Return”

    Blue Tower Asset Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 13.03% was recorded by the fund in the second quarter of 2021, adding to its significant gain in Q1. You can take a look at the fund’s […]

  • Should You Consider Investing in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)?

    Merion Road Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 11.2% was reported by the fund’s Long Only Large Cap Fund, while its Long Short Small Cap Fund delivered a 14.0% gain in the second quarter of 2021, […]

  • TurboTax maker Intuit beats earnings, revenue estimates

    Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit CEO, talks company earnings and boost in TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma users.

  • Intuit’s Earnings Were Strong. It Boosted Its Dividend, Too.

    The tax-and-accounting software company posted better results than expected for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

  • Will Weakness in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 3.4%. But if you pay close...

  • Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index topped 15,000 for the first time ever driven by continued strength in tech stocks.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for September 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

    When a stock breaks out above the 20-day simple moving average, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Investing $27,550 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Bring You $100 a Month

    Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to grow your portfolio even if you are worried about whether your investments themselves will rise in value. You can even use dividend income to help pay bills or cover expenses. The one downside is that many dividend stocks don't pay on a monthly basis.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Move Over Cathie Wood: Michael Burry Ups the Ante With Bets Against US Treasuries

    It seems that another high-profile exchange-traded fund has landed on Michael Burry's "short" list, a week after news surfaced that he made bets against Cathie Wood's hyper-successful ARK Innovation...

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]