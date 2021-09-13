Is Intuit (INTU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Qualivian Investment Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. From inception (December 14, 2017) to the end of Q2 2021, the fund has returned 102.8% and 98.5% on a gross and net basis respectively, outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return index by 30.4% and 26.1%, respectively. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Qualivian Investment Partners, the fund mentioned Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) and discussed its stance on the firm. Intuit Inc. is a Mountain View, California-based software company with a $154.9 billion market capitalization. INTU delivered a 49.37% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 80.12%. The stock closed at $567.38 per share on September 10, 2021.

Here is what Qualivian Investment Partners has to say about Intuit Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The Thesis in a Nutshell Intuit is an attractive combination of: • attractive economics, • a wide moat, especially via the development of a connected ecosystem/digital platform that locks stakeholders in, and • strong growth in core markets supplemented by geographic global expansion, as well as, • a shareholder-oriented management team. It is a quality compounder. At the right price it is a clear buy. What Intuit Does Intuit dominates the small and medium business (SMB) accounting software category as well as the doit-yourself (DIY) tax preparation software market. Intuit has three key businesses: • Software for financial and business management (QuickBooks) as well as integrated payroll solutions, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses in the US and key global markets; • Do‑it‑yourself and assisted income tax preparation software products (TurboTax) and services sold in the US and Canada; and • FinTech Apps (Mint and now Credit Karma) that provide users the ability to integrate and monitor their financial lives in one platform, while allowing them to shop for financial service products (credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and insurance products)..." (Click here to see the full text)

Story continues

Software

Based on our calculations, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. INTU was in 66 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the previous quarter. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) delivered a 20.17% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.