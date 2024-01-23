Intuitive beats estimates as rebound in surgeries boost demand for its robots

The view of what a surgeon would see is shown with a three-dimensional image on a da Vinci Xi Surgical System made by Intuitive Surgical during a demonstrated of the surgery robot at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido

(Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, as a recovery in surgeries lifted demand for its robots used in minimally invasive procedures.

Medical device makers have largely noted as "temporary" the impact of powerful new weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound on sales of products used to perform abdomen surgeries.

Instead, many are riding a recovery in surgical procedures deferred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of California-based Intuitive rose 7.2% to $399 in extended trading.

Johnson & Johnson earlier on Tuesday said it expected medtech-related procedures to remain elevated in 2024. Analysts expect the industry bellwether's performance to "bode well" for the broader medical device market.

Intuitive reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.93 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $1.89 billion, according to LSEG data.

Sales in its instruments and accessories unit, which accounts for a major chunk of revenue, rose 22% year-over-year to $1.14 billion, in line with estimates.

On an adjusted basis, Intuitive earned $1.60 per share, topping estimate of $1.48.

In October, Intuitive had flagged sagging demand for its robots used in bariatric surgeries even as it signaled potential benefits from obese patients becoming eligible for other types of procedures.

The California-based company earlier this month forecast procedures using its da Vinci surgical robot to grow between 13% and 16% in 2024. That compared with an about 22% year-over-year growth in 2023, as per preliminary data from the company.

