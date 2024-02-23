Intuitive Machines’ lunar landing: a giant leap for private space endeavors

ST. LOUIS — It has been 55 years since mankind first stepped on the moon. And 52 years since the last time United States astronauts were on the moon. Now, in 2024, the U.S. has successfully landed on the moon again.

Intuitive machines, a private organization, launched a lunar lander named Odysseus into space on February 15 From Florida to attempt to land near the moon’s south pole in order to test the permanently shadowed craters astronauts believe is holding frozen water.

Nasa has had a hard time implementing space missions due to federal budget cutbacks. This is why several private organizations like intuitive machines have partnered with nasa for missions like this.

This is the first successful soft moon landing for a private organization and the closest landing to the south pole.

