Intuitive Surgical Ends a Banner 2018 by Setting the Table for the Year Ahead

As is standard for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) -- maker of the da Vinci surgical robot -- much of the buildup leading into fourth-quarter earnings has already played out. The company presents annually at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in early January and offers preliminary results before taking the stage.

This year was no exception, and the company's preliminary release left investors very excited. The main benefit of the official earnings release is the chance to dive deeper into the results to get a better idea of the company's priorities.

Intuitive Surgical earnings: The raw numbers

Before we dive into those details, however, let's glance at the headline numbers for the fourth quarter:

Metric Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Growth Revenue $1.047 billion $892 million 17% EPS $2.96 $2.60 14%

At first blush, investors might worry that earnings aren't growing as fast as sales. But the fourth quarter included a $25 million "operating expense" that was actually a donation to start the Intuitive Foundation, which will support clinical research and community philanthropy. Removing that one-time donation from the equation, EPS would have been $3.12, which represents 20% growth.

Intuitive also ended the quarter with $4.8 billion in cash and investments, and zero long-term debt.

Breaking the results down by division, Intuitive had strong sales growth across the board.

Division Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Growth Instruments & Accessories $539 million $457 million 18% da Vinci Systems $341 million $285 million 20% Service $167 million $150 million 11%

For the quarter, a total of 290 da Vinci systems were shipped, up 34% from the same quarter last year.

One key difference is that more of these systems are being shipped under operating leases or usage-based agreements. The flexibility and lower up-front costs of this arrangement makes it easier for hospitals to afford a da Vinci. For the quarter, 84 of the systems placed (29% of the total) were under such an arrangement, versus 40 (19% of total) from the fourth quarter of 2017.

Operations have a strong showing

As important as the financial numbers are, they pale in comparison to the importance of procedure growth metrics, which show how the da Vinci system becomes even more useful over time. Medical professionals who use the system are constantly finding new uses for it, which is demonstrated by procedure growth.

Procedure growth drives Intuitive's revenue from instruments and accessories. More hospitals can justify shelling out the money for a da Vinci system when they know it improves patient outcomes in a growing number of procedures.

When 2018 began, the company called for procedure growth in the range of 11% to 15%. It blasted past this expectation, coming in at 19% during the fourth quarter. As you can see below, that continues a trend of coming in well above the guidance offered at the beginning of the year (depicted by the red line).