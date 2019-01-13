Intuitive Surgical Is Playing Moneyball -- and Investors Will Be the Winners

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) CEO Greg Guthart used a baseball analogy in his presentation Thursday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Guthart said people sometimes ask him, "What inning are you in?" His response: "We're in the early innings."

Guthart's reference, of course, wasn't really about baseball. Instead, he highlighted just how early Intuitive Surgical is in the growth of the robotic surgical systems market even though the company has been in business for more than 20 years.

But his baseball analogy is a good one. Guthart's discussion at the J.P. Morgan conference made me realize that Intuitive Surgical is playing a game of Moneyball -- and investors will be the big winners.

The "Moneyball" approach

Michael Lewis' best-selling book Moneyball and the movie based on the book told the story of how the Oakland A's used a data-driven approach to become more competitive against rival baseball teams. Statistical analysis found that high on-base percentages and slugging percentages -- a measure of the weighted number of bases gained divided by total at-bats -- were great predictors of offensive success for players.

The Oakland A's revamped their draft strategy to target players who scored higher on the success predictors identified by the analysis of data. This approach went against the conventional wisdom in baseball circles at the time. But it appeared to work for the A's, especially considering the team's small budget compared with its rivals. Over time, other professional baseball teams also adopted the Moneyball approach.

So how is Intuitive Surgical taking a similar approach to its business? For one thing, Guthart is a self-proclaimed "data guy." He earned a B.S. in Engineering from the University of California, Berkley and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Engineering Science from Cal Tech. Even as CEO, Guthart thinks like an engineer.

Instead of on-base percentage and slugging percentage, Intuitive Surgical's focus is on procedure volumes. One of the first slides in Guthart's presentation at the J.P. Morgan conference highlighted the numbers of procedures performed using Intuitive's da Vinci robotic surgical system.

Guthart stated that "procedure growth is the best indicator of product acceptance" for robotic surgery. He noted that Intuitive saw 18% procedure growth in 2018, with an especially strong increase in the use of da Vinci for general surgery.