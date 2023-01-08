Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) investors will be pleased with their decent 94% return over the last five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) share price is up 94% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (ignoring dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Intuitive Surgical managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.8% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 69.34.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Intuitive Surgical shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 17% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 18%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Is Intuitive Surgical cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

