Invader tells friend how Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed "coolest command" on Kherson front

MONDAY, 11 JULY 2022

One of the invaders has said in a telephone conversation that on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian army struck a command post, as a result of which 12 people were killed.

Source: message from Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

Quote: "The occupier in a conversation with a friend tells how the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed the most important command of the ruscists on the Kherson front, resulting in 12 killed in action.

He also talks about improper storage of ammunition, which led to the complete destruction of ammunition in a Ukrainian artillery strike."

Details: On the published intercept, one of the soldiers says that in Kherson "they struck the most important command ... there are 12 killed in action." The military says that they struck the "coolest command" there is on that front.

Background: On 10 July, the Operational Command "Pivden" (South) reported that it had attacked command posts of the enemy in the area of Chornobaivka.