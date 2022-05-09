Invaders-survivors from "combat reserve" of the Russian Federation giving evidence to Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 14:34

The Security Service of Ukraine has received testimonies from captured Russian occupiers who had been mobilised in April.

Source: The Security Service of Ukraine

Details: They were promised big money and relatively quiet tasks: clearing rubble and regulating the streets in the so-called "LDPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics], transporting and loading the dead and wounded, as well as to be on duty at checkpoints.

In actual fact, all the "reservists" are being sent to the most intense battlefields.

It is explained that the video shows the fighters from the BARS 7 regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This is a special unit of the occupying forces, formed in the Southern Military District a few months before the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"BARS" is deciphered as "combat army reserve of the country."

Their regiment was completely defeated by Ukrainian defenders on 30 April in the battle of Zolote in the Luhansk region.

Invaders who were taken prisoner talk about covert mobilisation in Russia.

Quote by SSU: "Each prisoner has his own history, but the army has only one purpose - to be cannon fodder. Someone has not even managed to fire a single shot and is very happy about it.

They made the right decision: they laid down their arms and surrendered. That's the only way for the occupiers to survive. "