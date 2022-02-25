Invading Russian troops disable highway camera

The Daily Beast

ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are a few things you’ll probably never shake if you find yourself in the Donbas in wartime. Apart from the haunting wails of starving, abandoned pets and elderly and disabled civilians left behind, the stains on the ground are a big one.They all get washed away eventually. But not before they’re burned into the back of your eyelids, and the eyelids of all those who used to call that stretch of land in Eastern Ukraine home. Not before they become an eter