Invading Russian troops disable highway camera
Russian troops are seen disabling a highway camera as tanks and other vehicles press their invasion of Ukraine (Feb. 25)
Russian troops are seen disabling a highway camera as tanks and other vehicles press their invasion of Ukraine (Feb. 25)
VW is also adding some interesting updates for the battery-electric crossover. But a less expensive ID.4 is still some time away.
Both the timepiece and bike feature ice blue coloring inspired by Marlon Brando "Wild One" motorcycle.
Relieve pain and improve range of motion, flexibility with these expert-recommended shoulder mobility exercises and stretches. Shoulder tightness can slowly creep up with age, affecting your ability to get adequate sleep, lift grocery bags, scrub the bathtub, or push open heavy doors. Maintaining shoulder mobility usually doesn’t become a focus until these daily activities of living become impacted—or pain and stiffness get unbearable.
U.S. responds to Russia’s Ukraine invasion with more sanctions, Moderna sees fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose this fall, Morgan Stanley confirms federal probes of block-trading business, and other news to start your day.
Is it time to forgo the hard seltzer and think flat? The product is the brainchild of veteran advertising and design professional PJ Loughran, and boating-industry entrepreneur Jake Vogel. As Loughran explains, the brand started out with a name — Funny Water just seemed, well, fun — and eventually became about a style of flat beverage.
From 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, the roadway will be closed to all traffic as crews work to remove a disabled box truck from the roadway.
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio reacted to President Biden’s Supreme Court pick Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, saying justices on the high court are "not policymakers," and if a nominee applies the Constitution based on its "original intent," he will be supportive of that individual.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian strikes have "suppressed air defense means of the Ukrainian military," adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine’s military bases has been incapacitated." It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.
Michael Andretti said Friday that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there's strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports' governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut. Mario Andretti a week ago surprisingly took to Twitter to outline his son's plans, writing that Andretti Global had applied to FIA for a new team in time for the 2024 season and was awaiting a decision. The move drew immediate attention not just around F1 but in IndyCar.
ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are a few things you’ll probably never shake if you find yourself in the Donbas in wartime. Apart from the haunting wails of starving, abandoned pets and elderly and disabled civilians left behind, the stains on the ground are a big one.They all get washed away eventually. But not before they’re burned into the back of your eyelids, and the eyelids of all those who used to call that stretch of land in Eastern Ukraine home. Not before they become an eter
Denis Villeneuve's spice opera was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, and its victory is assured in at least a few of those categories.
Chinese President Xi Jinping offered support for Russian President Putin. Putin has tried to justify his Ukraine attacks falsely suggesting Kyiv posed a serious military threat.
"China will probably be in a fairly good position, given the fact that they are not exposed to the situation in Europe so much," Mobius said.
Commodity prices are soaring Thursday as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, stoking fears of a shock to a global economy already struggling with persistent inflation.
Lebanon has wheat reserves sufficient for one month at the most, with Ukraine accounting for up to 60 percent of the crisis-hit country’s wheat market, the economy minister said on Friday. Concerns about wheat reflect the rippling effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Lebanese government is in talks with other countries like the United States, India and Canada to provide wheat amid concerns of global disruption to wheat supply during the crisis, Amin Salam said.
The new and old owners of the Venetian and Palazzo casino resorts and former Sands Expo and Convention Center announced Wednesday they have completed the sale of the iconic Las Vegas Strip properties for $6.25 billion.
“Just when you think you have seen it all,” the sheriff said.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recognition of Ukraine’s separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics was the precursor to attacks by Russian forces on targets across Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders. That has dramatically raised the stakes in the already-volatile region, riven by conflict since 2014. Western officials have responded with sanctions, putting the self-proclaimed republics at the heart of one of Europe’s biggest securi
A team of researchers released findings suggesting the astroid that killed dinosaurs—among 76% of life forms on Earth—occurred during the spring. The post The Astroid Eradicated the Dinosaurs in the Spring appeared first on Nerdist.
Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel gave one of his two Olympic gold medals to the daughter of a Swedish citizen who was detained in China.