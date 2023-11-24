‘An invaluable tool’: Free expungement clinic to be held Thursday in Asbury Park

FREEHOLD - The first Monmouth County Free Expungement Clinic will be hosted Thursday in Asbury Park, offering free legal advice for those who may be eligible to have their record expunged, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Friday.

Several agencies are partnering to host the inaugural clinic -scheduled for November 30 at St. Stephens AME Zion Church - with members of the prosecutor’s office, the public defender’s office, private attorneys and representatives of other local agencies collaborating to organize and support the event, Santiago said.

"An expungement is the removal, sealing, impounding or isolation of all records pertaining to an eligible individual that are kept on file within any court, detention or correctional facility, or law enforcement or criminal justice agency," according to the prosecutor. "A court-ordered expungement can remove information about an eligible individual’s arrest, all court proceedings related to their case, a criminal or juvenile conviction (or convictions), and the outcome of their case, including the sentence."

Flyer for the Monmouth County Free Expungement Clinic on November 30 in Asbury Park.

Santiago is encouraging anyone who may be interested to attend the clinic and learn more about the expungement process.

“Regardless of which side of the courtroom we appear on, there is no denying that the expungement process as it exists in New Jersey is an invaluable tool that is too seldom leveraged by individuals who managed to turn their lives around after finding themselves involved with the criminal justice system,” he said.

Monmouth County’s Deputy Public Defender Van W. Lane said he "unconditionally supports" the effort.

"The collateral consequences of conviction devastate the hope, potential and dreams of hundreds of Monmouth County residents daily," Lane said. "This clinic is an answer to the carnage exacted upon the aspirations of too many of our residents."

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, under the leadership of Reverend Quavon Newton and located at 1001 Springwood Avenue in Asbury Park, Santiago said. During that time, members of the local community can walk in and meet with volunteer attorneys, with the goal of helping eligible individuals with the filing of expungement petitions the same day.

Asbury Park Mayor and Co-Chair of the Greater Asbury Park Community Development Initiative John Moor said this event could be an important one.

“As the Mayor of a city ripe with development, the City Council and I have made it a priority to make sure that those working to beautify Asbury Park includes our residents," he said. Oftentimes, criminal convictions can, unfortunately, be an impediment to our mission."

Partner organizations supporting the clinic include the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender, Community Affairs & Resource Center, Monmouth County Bar Association, Legal Aid Society of Monmouth County, South Jersey Legal Services, New Jersey Reentry Corporation, Asbury Park Housing Authority, Asbury Park Police Department, and the Greater Asbury Park Community Development Initiative, according to Santiago.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Free expungement clinic to be held Thursday in Asbury Park