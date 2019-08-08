'Invasion.' 'Killers.' How Donald Trump describes immigrants at his campaign rallies

WASHINGTON – Invasion. Aliens. Killers. Criminals.

Those are among the words President Donald Trump repeatedly uses while discussing immigrants during his campaign rallies, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the transcripts from more than five dozen of those events.

Trump, who traveled Wednesday to Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, to meet with victims and family members reeling from mass shootings, is facing pressure from critics who say his language has fed a climate of anger toward immigrants, raising the risk of violence. A manifesto authorities believe was written by the El Paso gunman before his attack decries “the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

But "invasion" is just one of several incendiary terms Trump regularly embraces.

A USA TODAY analysis of the 64 rallies Trump has held since 2017 found that, when discussing immigration, the president has said “invasion” at least 19 times. He has used the word “animal” 34 times and the word “killer” nearly three dozen times.

The exclusive USA Today analysis showed that together, Trump has used the words "predator," "invasion," "alien," "killer," "criminal" and "animal" at his rallies while discussing immigration more than 500 times. More than half of those utterances came in the two months prior to the 2018 midterm election, underscoring that Trump views immigration as a central issue for his core supporters.

He often turns to harsh rhetoric to describe gang members who are immigrants. But Trump just as often conflates the MS-13 gang, proliferating in South America and some U.S. communities, with the broader movement of immigrants across the border.

Invasion ads: Trump campaign's Facebook ads lean on talk of migrant invasion

Guns: Trump considers tougher background checks after shootings in El Paso, Dayton

Trump has used “the hell out of our country” at least 43 times during his rallies. In virtually all of those cases, he was referring to immigrants in the country illegally.

“This is an invasion,” Trump said in May during a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida. “I was badly criticized for using the word invasion. It's an invasion.”

Those who study political rhetoric question Trump’s insistence that his rhetoric is not aimed at stirring up divisions.

“Trump does nothing by accident,” said Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University who has studied propaganda.

“The use of repetition – a propaganda mainstay – points to an intention by Trump to impose a way of thinking about his designated targets,” she said.

'Deepest, darkest forces'

Some Trump critics have pointed to an exchange between Trump and a member of the audience at the Florida rally in May who shouted “shoot them” when the president asked how to stop an influx of people crossing the border he described as a "crisis."

“That's only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement,” Trump joked.

But while that exchange drew significant attention from national media, it captured only a slice of the harsh rhetoric Trump regularly relies on during his rallies.

“The words of a president matter,” former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday in Iowa. “They can unleash the deepest, darkest forces in this nation. That is what Donald Trump has chosen to do.”

President Donald Trump waves at the media on the tarmac at Wright-Patterson Air Force base. More

Trump has rejected the idea that his words have inspired violence.

Trump accused those raising the criticism of trying to score political points ahead of the 2020 election. He has pointed to other shooters, including the gunman in Dayton, who appear to have supported Democratic candidates.

“I think my rhetoric...brings people together,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing on the daylong trip to Ohio and Texas. “I think we have toned it down. We’ve been getting hit left and right from everybody.”