Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. According to Rhode Island state environmental officials, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops has been found recently in the state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
·1 min read

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday.

A single, spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

There is no known population of the insect present in the state, but the agency will conduct a survey of the area where it was found to determine if there is any further evidence of the creature.

The insect, native to Asia, feeds on agricultural crops such as grapes, apples and hops as well as maple, walnut and willow trees.

“In Rhode Island, more than 800 acres of agricultural lands including vineyards, orchards and berry farms are at risk of being infested with SLF, so it’s critical that we take the necessary steps to detect and stop the spread of this invasive pest, particularly since it has now been found in our state,” Division of Agriculture official Cynthia Kwolek said.

The spotted lanterfly has black spots on its wings, scarlet underwings, yellow markings on its abdomen, and tan semi-transparent forewings. They are about an inch long.

The insect was first detected in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia with individual finds in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic space flight tickets to start at $450,000

    The firm has reopened ticket sales after successfully completing its first fully-crewed space flight in July.

  • What is our planet’s “energy budget?”

    Scientists like me have been measuring the Earth’s energy budget since the 1980s. You’ll be hearing more about it in the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

  • Cheap Places To Travel on $100 a Day or Less

    Although it's tempting to book a spontaneous trip to that Instagram-worthy locale on your bucket list, chances are you'll come back from those top travel destinations with your pockets empty -- or...

  • Greek firefighters stopped a raging wildfire from burning the ancient birthplace of the Olympics

    Firefighters in Greece managed to prevent a sprawling wildfire from spreading to the archaeological site amid a harsh heatwave.

  • Olive trees survive heatwave with smart irrigation

    As the eastern Mediterranean bakes in an intense heatwave, high-tech irrigation is keeping Greek olive trees watered. (Aug. 6)

  • Opinion: The Senate's pursuit of cryptocurrency tax dodgers

    If Congress just focuses on the points where bits become dollars, tax enforcement should be easy, right? Except that it isn't simple at all.

  • Fact check: Fake tweet purports to show Cuomo demanding that Biden resign

    A viral image shows a fake tweet purportedly from Gov. Andrew Cuomo calling for President Joe Biden to resign. But, Cuomo did not post the tweet.

  • Study Identifies How Canines Evolved Their ‘Puppy Dog Eyes’

    A study has shown that canines evolved their "puppy dog eyes" thanks to artificial selection. Here's the science behind why dogs are so cute. The post Study Identifies How Canines Evolved Their ‘Puppy Dog Eyes’ appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jessica Springsteen Helps US Equestrian Team Qualify for Team Jumping Final

    Jessica Springsteen is trying to make sure some of the equestrian medal winners were Born in the U.S.A.

  • We Need To Do Something

    After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world, apart.

  • Janet Yellen Has Been Lobbying Against Wyden-Lummis-Toomey Crypto Amendment: Report

    Senators had hoped to pass the bipartisan bill on Thursday night, but issues remained unresolved around the cryptocurrency regulations.

  • Butterfly that survived wildfire drinks from aid worker's palm

    The video posted showed another aid worker pouring water into the palm of his colleague's hand as the butterfly continued to drink.Several NGO's have set up field hospitals in the areas affected by the wildfires where they have rescued mostly turtles, while many livestock have died.Firefighters continued to battle blazes which President Tayyip Erdogan has described as the worst Turkey has suffered, devastating tens of thousands of hectares of forest and forcing thousands of Turks and tourists to flee.Eight people have died since the fires first broke out last week and environmentalists had warned of fresh danger as the flames encroached on the power plant.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    CLAIM: Because 14 people in Pfizer’s placebo group died and 15 people in the vaccinated group also died, Pfizer’s own data shows its COVID-19 vaccine does not reduce the risk of dying from the disease. THE FACTS: Those figures are irrelevant to the vaccine's efficacy, as they are simply a tally of all deaths that occurred among participants in both the placebo and vaccine groups in Pfizer’s ongoing study. Pfizer’s data shows that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness.

  • Miami’s Wildest Experience Happens Right at Sunrise

    GettyI have never been the kind of person to stand on the beach in the pre-dawn hours, the sky dark above me, the sand cold beneath my bare feet, but the pandemic has changed many things. I no longer want the things I used to want. The beach at noon with its crowds, and noise, and music hold no allure for me anymore. Suddenly, and with force, I want quiet and beauty—to see things I’d never seen before. And so, I found myself this past winter in Miami, a familiar city, but one I wanted to see dif

  • Why is the south the epicenter of anti-abortion fervor?

    The American south is home to a series of laws and regulations that have eroded Roe v. Wade, as liberal states in the Northeast have enacted laws to codify the landmark decision

  • DeJoy maintains financial ties to former company as USPS awards it new $120 million contract

    The U.S. Postal Service will pay $120 million over the next five years to a major logistics contractor that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy previously helped lead and with which his family maintains financial ties, according to DeJoy's financial disclosure statements. The new contract will deepen the Postal Service's relationship with XPO Logistics, where DeJoy served as supply chain chief executive from 2014 to 2015 after the company purchased New Breed Logistics, the trucking firm he owned for

  • Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo Gives a Sneak Peek of Its Newest Baby Giraffe

    The unnamed calf is the 10th to be born at the zoo and the first to be born since April 2019

  • Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

    Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they're vaccinated. “If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. From the beginning health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises.

  • 'Vicious cycle': Air conditioning is a necessity because of extreme heat — but it contributes to global warming

    As greenhouse gases continue to pour into the atmosphere, climate scientists expect extreme heat to become a mainstay.

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history