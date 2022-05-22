Invasive jumping worms found in at least 34 states
A new species of invasive jumping worms has been discovered in at least 34 states, and scientists are concerned. CBS Minnesota's Erin Hassanzadeh reports from Minneapolis.
A Texas angler received a major surprise last week when he hooked an extremely rare black alligator gar while casting a homemade fly designed to catch redfish.
The more than 300 species of hummingbirds are native to North and South America.
Erin Wilson said when the mountain lion attacked said her dog Eva, a Belgian Malinois, jumped to her defense and suffered savage injuries.
Scientists say we need to future-proof our diets in a warming world by eating little-known plants.
A woman's dog is being hailed as a hero after the Belgian Malinois jumped to her owner's defense when a mountain lion attack her in California.
At first, it seems like any other unboxing video on YouTube: A young man presents the viewer with a sealed box, expresses his excitement at what might be inside and peels away the packing tape. But instead of pulling out a collectible toy or signature sneaker, he carefully unpacks seven live tarantulas, zooming in close enough to showcase the wispy bristles on their multijointed legs. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The tarantulas were the highlight of a mail-order spi
A key source of exotic reptiles, especially snakes and lizards, into areas outside their natural range can be traced to their commercial sale as pets.
Outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is the worst in seven years on domestic birds in the U.S. and could be worst ever on wild birds.
Three rescued loggerhead turtles were released into the Mediterranean off Tunisia on Sunday, one with a tracking beacon glued to its shell to help researchers better protect the threatened species.
At least two people in Sussex were injured in separate black bear encounters just outside their homes and at least three dogs were killed or injured.
Fishing with his son, Christian Haltermann reeled in a 12.5-foot tiger shark at the Padre Island National Seashore off the coast of Texas.
The planet is experiencing its sixth mass extinction event, but it is hoped action can be agreed.
Last fall I was presented with a gift of two 1-gallon plastic bags of red oak acorns.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for people who will respond to bear encounters.