Invasive jumping worms found in at least 34 states

The New York Times

At first, it seems like any other unboxing video on YouTube: A young man presents the viewer with a sealed box, expresses his excitement at what might be inside and peels away the packing tape. But instead of pulling out a collectible toy or signature sneaker, he carefully unpacks seven live tarantulas, zooming in close enough to showcase the wispy bristles on their multijointed legs. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The tarantulas were the highlight of a mail-order spi