It's Invasive Species Awareness Week. Do you know what's lurking in your community or yard?

They're everywhere: Felling trees, squirming out of soil and burning skin. Invasive species — whether an insect, plant or animal — are a huge problem.

Still, it's not easy to stop them from leaving a destructive wake across Indiana. That's the point behind National Invasive Species Awareness Week, which runs through March 3. This nationwide event is meant to help people better understand the threat invasive species pose and what can be done to help prevent their spread.

We've rounded up an overview of what invasive species are, some of the worst ones in Indiana, and the resources available to fight back. Keeping reading for more.

What are invasive species?

Most simply, invasive species are those that are growing or living outside their natural range, according to the Indiana Invasives Initiative. They can cause harm to not only the environment, but also human health and the economy.

These invasive species can be introduced in a variety of ways. Many invasive plants and animals have actually been brought in by humans for reasons such as landscaping, food production, research and more. Many times, this happened before there was a wide understanding of the damage they can cause. Many invasive insects often come over in packing materials or hitch a ride with infected plants. They often are not discovered until they become established. By then, it's too late.

What are the worst invasive insects?

Many of you have probably heard of jumping worms or the spotted lanternfly. That's because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and other groups are asking for Hoosiers' help in spotting and stopping the spread of these insects.

The jumping worms are eating through and degrading Indiana's soil. The spotted lanternfly can swarm and take out big swaths of crops. If you want any indication of just how harmful invasive insects can be, think back to the emerald ash borer, which wiped out ash trees across Indiana.

Kallie Bontrager, with Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology, trains her Australian shepherds Epic and Que to find items with the Spotted Lanterfly odor. The aim of the training is for the dogs eventually to be able to sniff out the Spotted Lanternfly egg masses for destruction. The invasive insect has been found in two places in Indiana. The name tags on the dogs’ kennels show an insect like a Spotted Lanternfly. Photo taken Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Happy Hollow Park in West Lafayette.

What are the worst invasive plants?

Invasive species don't just have to be ugly or menacing-looking. Take one of the most pervasive invasive plant species: The Bradford or Callery pear trees. Often planted for their beautiful spring blooms, these trees spread and take over space from other native trees. That's why many nurseries no longer sell them and cities are taking them out from public areas.

Other problematic plants include poison hemlock, which as the name suggests, can be highly toxic if you accidentally touch it or ingest it. Things like Asian bush honeysuckle and wintercreeper also suffocate native plants and keep them from thriving.

What are the worst invasive animals?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wild pigs are one of the most destructive and formidable invasives across the country. While Indiana used to have a big feral swine problem, there currently are no known populations in the state at this time.

Still, other species such as Asian carp and zebra mussels are doing big damage, especially in our waterways. Carp are fast-growing and prolific feeders that have wreaked havoc on Midwest fisheries. While much smaller, just finger-nail sized, zebra mussels have also caused huge problems with algal blooms and clogging pipes.

How do you stop them?

Removing invasives can be cumbersome, and many people don't have a clue where to begin — but there are resources to help. The Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management, SICIM for short, is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps run local and regional programs for Hoosiers considering invasive plant removal.

This group and other grassroots efforts offer free surveys of your property to help identify what's there and then can develop a plan to help land owners prioritize what needs to be done first based on their resources, and how to do it.

