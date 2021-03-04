Invasive species found in common aquarium plants could ‘wreak havoc,’ officials say

Dawson White
·2 min read

Several wildlife agencies across the U.S. are warning that a popular aquarium plant may be harboring an invasive mussel species that could cause major damage to ecosystems.

Wildlife agencies in Montana, Colorado and Oregon say aquarium moss balls sold under the name Betta Buddy Marimo Ball have been found to have invasive zebras mussels.

The moss balls are “incredibly common — every pet store has them,” Tom Woolf, invasive species bureau chief with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency, told the Helena Independent Record.

“This is a national issue. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is involved and they’ve been found from Alaska to Florida, so they were shipped everywhere.”

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday it was alerted to the issue after hearing that an employee at a Seattle Petco found zebra mussels inside the product.

The agency said it visited a store Wednesday in Salem and found “viable zebra mussels” in the moss balls. They were removed from shelves.

Live zebra mussels have also been found in moss balls in Idaho, though those found in Montana were all dead, the Record reported.

“We urge all pet stores to immediately remove this product from their shelves,” Rick Boatner, ODFW Invasive Species Program supervisor, said in a news release. “Our concern is that invasive mussels from this product could get into the wild, start a population and do serious damage.”

The zebra mussel is about the size of a finger nail and gets its name from the zig-zagged stripes across its shell, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They pose a major threat to the ecosystem because they filter out algae that some plants need for food and often attach to native mussels, incapacitating them.

They can also disrupt the food chain and change the chemistry of the water, the ODFW said.

Zebra mussels are such bad news that it’s not uncommon for power plants to spend millions of dollars removing them from water intakes that are clogged, according to the USGS.

Officials say the moss balls need to be removed from aquariums and disposed of immediately.

Freeze or boil them before throwing them in the trash, but don’t flush them, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday.

If zebra mussels enter waterways, “they can wreak havoc on aquatic ecosystems, outdoor recreation, hydroelectric power equipment and the economy,” the agency warned.

You’ll also need to disinfect your aquarium.

After removing the balls from the tank, take out the fish and add household bleach to the water — about one cup per gallon of water — the ODFW said.

Let it sit for 10 minutes then pour the water down the sink. You should also disinfect filters, gravel and other structures with a bleach solution, the ODFW advised.

Recommended Stories

  • Genetically modified squirrels could curb growing population of greys

    Mutant grey squirrels, genetically modified to spread infertility genes, could be released into the wild to tackle the burgeoning population, the University of Edinburgh has said. North American grey squirrels were imported to Britain in the mid-19th century by landowners, and their population has now grown to more than two million. Not only do they out-compete the native red squirrel, they also strip trees of their bark, causing a threat to woodlands, as well as preying on eggs and chicks. The Department of the Environment (Defra) is currently looking at options for controlling grey squirrels with culls and oral contraceptives being considered. Now the University of Edinburgh has suggested that genetically altering squirrels so they pass on infertility genes could dramatically cut populations. In a new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers found that releasing just 100 mutated squirrels into a population of 3,000 greys would wipe out the population within 15 years. The technique is known as a gene drive, and has already been successfully used to dramatically lower populations of mosquitoes to prevent malaria and Zika.

  • Turn your yard into a bustling ecosystem: Here's how to garden for wildlife

    You're probably going to be spending a lot of time at home this spring. Why not transform your space into a sanctuary for local wildlife?

  • LA teachers union slams California schools plan as 'propagating structural racism'

    The new plan "reverts to deeply flawed ideas" in Newsom's December reopening proposal, the union president said, by using financial incentives to get schools open.

  • Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo are the first non-humans to be vaccinated against COVID-19

    Researchers are hoping the new ape-appropriate vaccine will help them better understand the coronavirus and its effects on apes in the wild.

  • Julie Delpy on the downside of being a 'very pretty' young actress: 'I was constantly under attack'

    The French-born actress began her career as a teenager.

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • Man continues quest to cover "Enter Sandman" as every other metal band with Iron Maiden version

    Finnish YouTuber Börje Unchained! is hard at work to make a very specific dream come true. That dream, perhaps inspired by the long and distinguished lineage of people covering Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” in every conceivable way, is to hear other metal bands perform versions of the track in their signature styles.

  • Coming 2 America is a royally underwhelming parody of its predecessor

    Eddie Murphy’s 1988 romantic comedy Coming To America was, like so much of the star’s filmography, a showcase for his remarkable character work. Drawing from his Saturday Night Live days, Murphy flexed not only his indelible charm as a leading man but also his chameleon-like flair for performance, parading a roster of over-the-top personalities under pounds of prosthetics. His one-person ensemble only accentuated an already engaging story of a man and a woman determined to find love on their own terms—a tale that reached sweet finality when Prince Akeem Joffer (Murphy) and his newly wedded wife, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), rode their bridal chariot into the sunset.

  • Capitol Police Says Militia Planning March 4 Attack; General Says Pentagon Took 3 Hours to Approve National Guard to Subdue Insurrection

    There’s still a lot being unpacked regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, and it doesn’t help that white supremacist militia groups are apparently planning another attack in Washington, D.C., tomorrow.

  • Tennessee senator compares ETSU players' kneeling during anthem to a middle finger raised toward the flag

    Republicans in the Tennessee Senate want to stop college athletes from protesting at games after ETSU men's basketball players kneeled during the national anthem.

  • Bucking GOP trend, Alabama governor extends mask order

    Breaking with other Southern GOP governors, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her state’s mask order for another month Thursday but said the requirement will end for good in April. Following the recommendations of medical officials, Ivey said she will keep the mask order that was set to expire Friday in place until April 9. Texas and neighboring Mississippi are easing health restrictions as vaccination numbers rise and illnesses linked to the coronavirus decline.

  • Violence erupts as kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls return to families

    It was supposed to be a joyous reunion to end the five-day ordeal of 279 girls kidnapped last week from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School in a remote corner of northwest Nigeria. Cheering children had lined the street as buses brought the girls, grinning and waving, back to their school from the Zamfara state capital Gusau, where they had been cared for since their release on Tuesday. As government officials in a hall were giving lengthy speeches in front of the girls, impatient parents burst in and grabbed their children to take them home.

  • ‘Perfect’ free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys

    With free agency set to begin at the start of the new league year on March 17, it’s time for armchair GMs everywhere to lay out their master plans for who should go where. At NFL.com, Nick Shook explored NFC rosters, looking to find a good home for several notable players. For the Cowboys, he’s eyeing secondary help in the form of Bashaud Breeland, most recently of the Chiefs. Dallas is currently slated to watch both of its starting corners walk in free agency, and while Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs could end up being their starting duo in 2021, adding a veteran like Breeland makes sense, too.

  • Alien 'super-Earth' may offer clues about atmospheres on distant worlds

    Scientists have spotted a planet orbiting a star relatively near our solar system that may offer a prime opportunity to study the atmosphere of a rocky Earth-like alien world - the type of research that could aid the hunt for extraterrestrial life. The researchers said on Thursday the planet, called Gliese 486 b and classified as a 'super-Earth,' is not itself a promising candidate as a refuge for life. But its proximity to Earth and its physical traits make it well suited for a study of its atmosphere with the next generation of space-borne and ground-based telescopes, starting with the James Webb Space Telescope that NASA has slated for an October launch.

  • Some Owners Say Their New 2021 Ford F-150 Pickups Are Rusting Underneath

    Underbody parts on some customers' brand-new trucks have arrived already rusty, and they're not happy. Ford says the problem has no impact on performance or part life.

  • 7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Pipes from Freezing When Temperatures Dip

    When temperatures drop, parched skin and a costly heating bill aren’t the only things to be concerned about. Luckily, keeping your pipes in tip-top...

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first Supreme Court majority opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Texas power grid names firms with unpaid bills, cuts off second

    Texas' power grid operator on Wednesday cited 12 energy companies and two municipal utilities for failure to pay their bills for power and services during February's deadly blackout that has led to the ouster of the operator's chief executive. The companies and utilities owe $2.21 billion for power and services during the storm, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which runs the grid providing electricity to 90% of state residents, said. In response to the blackouts, some of which ERCOT imposed to balance the grid after freezing generators went offline, the operator ousted Chief Executive Bill Magness, following calls for his resignation by state lawmakers.

  • 6 snacks that will actually refuel you after a workout, according to experts

    Insider spoke to trainers and nutritionists to find out the best foods to munch on post workout.

  • This week in horrifying home mysteries: Woman discovers secret room behind her mirror

    Last week, a woman documented her discovery of a terrifying secret basement (“terrifying” might be redundant when it comes to secret basements) whose entrance was hidden beneath the carpet in her house. We foolishly expected that to be the most unsettling home mystery that would be posted to the internet for at least another few weeks. As a series of TikTok videos about a different woman finding a secret room hidden behind her apartment’s bathroom mirror make clear, we were very wrong.