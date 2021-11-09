Invasive spider species appearing in Georgia

The Joro spider species population -- native to east Asia -- has skyrocketed in Georgia. It’s not clear exactly how and when the first Joro spider arrived in the U.S. Experts say Joros are not a threat to humans or dogs and cats and won’t bite them unless they are feeling very threatened.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories