Invent Medical Corporation Receives EUA approval for HFT 150™ Heated High Flow System

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invent Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the EUA approval on their HFT 150™ heated high flow system. Sam Chang, CEO comments, "After four years in development and based on multiple key opinion leaders input related to product design and features, we are poised to launch the HFT 150™ into the USA hospital markets early 2021. We believe, based on feedback from respiratory care practitioners and pulmonologists, we have designed a world-class product that solves many of the problems encountered today with current technologies in the high flow market." Based on a recent market report, the growth expected in the heated high market sector will outpace other respiratory devices.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High-flow Nasal Cannula estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020 is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ron F. Richard, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, "We are excited to enter the USA market in 2021 with the HFT 150™. Every time we have conducted demos or focus groups, we have had very positive feedback on the overall design, integrated humidifier, air/oxygen mixer, SpO2 monitoring, and many other new features that the clinicians find helpful in improving outcomes. Additionally, we will be manufacturing the product in the USA and expect to be adding more resources to our offices located in Carlsbad, California, soon."

About Us: Invent Medical's primary focus is designing and manufacturing medical devices used to treat respiratory conditions such as COPD, COVID 19, and other ailments that can compromise a patient's oxygen saturation levels. The products are utilized in the hospital, long-term care, and home care environments.

Address: 2788 Loker Ave W, Carlsbad, CA 92010

For more information, please contact Invent Medical Corporation at ron@invent-medical.com, 760.448.5995 or 858.735.6433, www.inventrespiratory.com.

