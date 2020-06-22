InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Aerate, Chill and Enhance Beverages (NPL-309)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved line of accessories for chilling, aerating and carbonating various beverages," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the DRY ICE CUPS."

The patented invention provides an effective way to aerate and chill spirits and wines. It also enhances taste by softening tannins. As result, it helps to prevent watered-down cocktails and it ensures that beverages are properly chilled. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it can be used to make sparkling water and soda and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make your favorite beverages more enjoyable."

