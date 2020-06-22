InventHelp Inventor Develops Animal Transport Bag with Heater (BMA-5496)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although owners of small cats and dogs often carry their pets outdoors and try to keep them warm in cold weather, there is no way to be sure the animal is warm enough. Fortunately, an inventor from Fall River, Mass., has thought of a way to solve this problem.

He developed THE COZY NOOK, patent-pending, to afford users a convenient and comfortable way to carry a pet in cold weather. As such, it keeps the pet warm and restrained safely, eliminating the need to leave a pet behind. While designed to protect the animal against exposure to the elements, it also provides it with a feeling of comfort and security. At the same time it is lightweight, practical, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its durable construction makes it effective for years of continued use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After carrying my son's dog from his house to my house wrapped in my jacket to keep it warm," he said, "I thought this type of pouch would be a better alternative for both pets and their owners."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

