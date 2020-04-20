InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Child Safety System (AUP-1148)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who transports a child in a car safety seat can't help but be disturbed by the high incidence of infants who do not survive after being trapped inside an overheated car. Fortunately, an inventor from Manor, Texas, has found a way to avert such disasters.

He developed the patent pending MY BABY SAFE SEAT to safeguard a baby or young child against being left unattended in a hot vehicle. As such, it prevents injuries and deaths by detecting when a child is still restrained in a car when the vehicle is turned off and alerts the driver. Thus, it affords peace of mind for concerned parents. In addition, this convenient, effective and affordably priced feature operates automatically once installed.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "Devastated by the number of children dying in car seats in the heat because they were forgotten," he said, "I wanted to put an end to such tragedies."

