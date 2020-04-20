PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep students and teachers safe from gunfire during an active shooter incident," said an inventor, from Habelock, N.C., "so I invented the ACTIVE SHOOTER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

The invention provides an effective way to protect a classroom against an active shooter. In doing so, it enhances safety and communication. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for schools and universities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent panic, injuries and death."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1876, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ballistic-protection-product-for-schools-avz-1876-301041074.html

SOURCE InventHelp