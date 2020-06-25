PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found trying to block the sun from my cell phone to be unsafe while I was driving," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired me to develop a means to prevent the glare of the sun from the screen for enhanced visibility."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

She developed the PHOENIX to block sunlight glare on the cell phone screen to allow the user to interpret important information. This invention could provide enhanced safety and peace of mind by ensuring that the driver could fully concentrate on traffic and the road. Additionally, it would feature a lightweight, affordable and user-friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cell-phone-sun-shade-lvt-274-301080399.html

SOURCE InventHelp