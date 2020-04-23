PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Both commercial electricians and do-it yourselfers face the challenge of assuring electrical wiring and fixtures are maintained in proper working order. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Miami, Fla., there is now an easy way to make this happen.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) More

He developed THE LIGHT BUDDY to provide a quick and easy means of testing the function of electrical outlets and light fixtures. At the same time, it can serve as a power source for charging cell phones and other electronic devices. Besides saving time and effort, it is safe and easy to operate and store. Users will also appreciate its convenience, effectiveness and affordable price. In addition, the simplicity of its lightweight, compact and portable design keeps production costs low.

The inventor's personal needs inspired the idea. "I wanted a means of testing electrical connections and charging my phone and thought, with those capabilities," he said, "this type of device would appeal to a wide market."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2216, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-combination-electrical-tester-and-battery-charger-hlw-2216-301041482.html

SOURCE InventHelp