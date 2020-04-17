InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Billiard Enthusiasts (TRO-237)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a competitive pool player and I thought there could be a better way to keep a chalk cube handy during a game," said an inventor, from Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the KUUBUDDY."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a cube of cue chalk is readily available when needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for a chalk cube. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent misplaced chalk. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for billiard enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and delays associated with looking for chalk."

