InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient File-Storage Device (SLT-210)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces the "Dual Magic Flash," a device that has both a Lightning™ connector and Micro-USB, as well as a USB 3.0 connector to plug into your Mac or PC.

The "Dual Magic Flash" ensure that you never run out of storage. With this invention, you can offload photos, videos, files, contacts, and music from your device and instantly free up memory. The unit allows the user to transfer saved photos and videos from the drive directly to your device for uploads and sharing or watch directly from the drive.

The "Dual Magic Flash" enables the user to carry all your favorite songs without taking space on your device. Never miss out on your favorite movies due to lack of space on your device. Transfer any file, business or personal, anytime, anywhere. Additionally, it is plug and play ready, with four colors available.

Suggested retail price: $49.00, plus shipping and handling.

InventHelp® is seeking marketers and distributors in the electronics industry. For more information, or for ordering, contact us at 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; call (800) 851-6030 or (412)288-1368; fax (412) 338-0497. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

