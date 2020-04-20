InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient, Hands-Free Way to Hold and Drink Water (NMJ-469)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was deployed in the desert and needed to access my water bottle while keeping my hands free," said an inventor, from Alvaton, Ky., "so I invented the J STRAW."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to drink water while hiking, biking and on-the-go. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a bottle of water in the hands. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and accessibility. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, workers, general population as well as those in the military. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick and convenient way to access stored water."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

