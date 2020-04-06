InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage Solution for Condiment Packets (MTN-3369)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved storage solution for various condiment packets in the refrigerator," said an inventor, from White Lake, N.Y., "so I invented the CONDIMENT CADDY."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to store and organize condiment/sauce packets in a refrigerator. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage containers and methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that condiment packets are neat and accessible. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily find your favorite condiments in the refrigerator."

