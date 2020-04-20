Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Water Supply System for Vehicles (OCM-1394)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife gets thirsty while driving and I wanted to create a more efficient way for her to drink water without stopping or wasting plastic bottles," said an inventor, from San Pedro, Calif., "so I invented the HYDR8 M8."

The invention provides a convenient way to drink water while driving or riding in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates waste and the need to stop and purchase a plastic bottle of water. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent spills and messes. The patent-pending invention features a practical and eco-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more convenient alternative to traditional water bottles."

