InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Exterior Lighting (RVS-104)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of options available for exterior lighting, an inventor from South Gate, Calif., was looking for something different. So he called on his creativity and professional skills to transform pieces of stone into a new line of landscape lights.

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending STONE GLASS LIGHTS to serve as a decorative source of exterior lighting. As such, it enhances landscapes for residential and commercial lawns, gardens and grounds. Providing a natural environmental look, it is designed to withstand the effects of inclement weather. This attractive, novel landscape accessory is also easy to position and use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to create unique, artistic and beautiful alternatives to conventional lighting that will enhance any décor," he said.

