InventHelp Inventor Develops DJ Mirror Ball Accessory (SUU-614)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Illiopolis, Ill., has developed the MIRROR BALL BRACKET, a new accessory for disc jockeys. It enhances a DJ's set-up and lighting effects during various events. A prototype is available.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"I am an experienced disc jockey. My invention enhances my show and the atmosphere at the event in which I am working. This makes for a more fun and enjoyable event," said the inventor. The patent-pending MIRROR BALL BRACKET allows a disc jockey to quickly and easily mount a mirror ball to a DJ truss. It allows a DJ to use the ball to create eye-catching lighting effects during an event. This accessory also makes it easy for a disc jockey to add a mirror ball to his light system. It offers a space-saving alternative to a floor-based mirror ball stand. Ultimately, this time- and effort-saving accessory may enhance the atmosphere at parties and other events.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-614, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

