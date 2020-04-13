InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Call a Ride Share Service (HTM-7939)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to utilize a ride share service," said an inventor, from Dayton, Va., "so I invented the RIDE SHARE PHONE."

The invention provides an easier way to access and call a ride share service. In doing so, it offers a simple alternative to traditional smartphones and applications. As a result, it could provide added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for senior citizens and mobile device users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables seniors or people without smartphones to use ride share services instead of a taxi service."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

