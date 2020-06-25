InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Lift (KOC-1307)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a contractor I desired an easier means to lift upper cabinets besides employing brute, manual strength," said an inventor from Spokane, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a better scissor jack that reduces physical strain on the installer."

He developed the patent-pending CABINET LIFTER to elevate cabinets to installation height to reduce physical strain while providing enhanced safety. This invention could be portable and would save valuable time and energy. Additionally, it would be convenient and durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

