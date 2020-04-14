InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Keep Pet Dining Area Clean (LAX-1136)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to keep my cat's food out of the water dish and ensure the area is neat and clean," said an inventor, from Thousand Oaks, Calif., "so I invented the PET DINING BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the floor area from messes while a dog or cat eats. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional pet accessories and provides an almost automatic clean up. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent the food dish from moving around while a pet eats. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to reduce the cleanup and waste associated with pet food messes and spills."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

